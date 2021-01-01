HomeRoots Charlie Dark Brown Wood / Wenge Queen Platform Bed

This impressive queen bed is a brilliant fusion of modern fashion trends and superb engineering. It is designed with strong wooden frame and metal materials to keep it sturdy and well grounded. It comes with an attractive curved silhouette, tufted headboards and leather upholstery for the most blissful bed experience possible. More so, the bed will firmly hold your mattress in place without any need of box spring and it is easy to assembly. This bed is suitable for any master room. It effortlessly reflects beauty and gracefulness in all its shades and color. Color: Wenge.