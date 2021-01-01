HomeRoots Charlie 89 in. Brown Solid Leather 3-Seater Motion Sofa

Embellish your home with some modern-day appeal and outstanding functionality with this refined and well-made recliner sofa. This sofa is a high-quality piece and has a comfy brown microfiber upholstery and a steel base. It will definitely captivate any1-who sees it. Furthermore, this sofa features a Centro recliner mechanism with a manual crank, which will ensure even more relaxation. It truly mixes splendid rest with sturdiness perfectly. To ensure this, it has a foam density of 2. 4-for the seat and the arm, and the foot rest features a foam density of 2. 0. Each seat also includes a pocket coil with foam for added ease. To complete this gorgeous look, it shows off a stunning style spot-on for the modern home. As for measurements, they're 41 in. for height, 89 in. for width, and 40 in. for depth, and it weighs 190 lbs. When you need to unwind and loosen up after a long day, this sofa is the best you can find. It will fit in excellently with any interior, and would be a marvelous decoration for your home.