Charley Dining Chair

Features:Designed for commercial and residential useBistro style metal chair with wood seatProduct Type: Side chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 2Main Color: Orange/BrownMain Material: MetalMain Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Main Material (Seat/Back) Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Upholstery Fill Material: Natural Variation Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNailhead Trim: NoWeight Capacity: 500Back Style: Slat backSeat Cushions Included: NoSwivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: YesWheels Included: NoCompatible Chair Pad Part Number: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Made in USA: DS Wood Tone: Gray WoodSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CAL TB 133 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): California Proposition 65 Warning Required: BS 5852 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 33.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 21Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 17Seat Width - Side to Side: 14Seat Depth - Front to Back: 14Arms: NoArm Height - Floor to Arm: Arm Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 22Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes