From ellis curtain
Ellis Curtain Charlestown Check Tailored Valance Window Curtain, Patriot
Advertisement
Rich colors with small scale multi colored check pattern will bring a warm and inviting feel to any room Constructed with a 3-inch rod pocket, 2-inch header and a 1-inch hemmed edge 7-Ounce 100-percent cotton duck fabric creates a smoother draping effect Measurements 70-inch overall width; 12-inch overall length Coordinating drapes and tailored tier curtains available thru Amazon; Made in the USA; Dry clean recommended