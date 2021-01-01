Charleston Glass Top 3 Legs End Table

Features:Keyword: Couture and metallicSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Baskets Included: Style: Modern & ContemporaryTop Shape: RoundTop Color: ClearBase Color: SilverTop Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: PineBase Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: PinePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoGlass Component: Tempered GlassBase Type: 3 LegsAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Weight Capacity: 20Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Outdoor Use: NoDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Outlets: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:UL Listed: SCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoSATRA Approved: NoTÃV Rheinland Certified: TAA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: CALGreen Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 22Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 20Overall Product Weight: 13Table Top Thickness: Clearance From Floor to Underside of Top: Shelving: NoShelf Height â Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Large Table Width - Side to Side: Large Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: 40Additional Tools Required: All Tools IncludedAvoid Power Tools: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: 3# of Hardware Pieces Included: Warrant