This magnetic whiteboard eraser has an ergonomic grip for easy use. Eraser clings securely to all magnetic surfaces and removes markings from all dry erase surfaces. Never lose your whiteboard eraser again! With a strong magnet your eraser will hang tight on your board while not in use. This magnetic whiteboard eraser is fun and easy to use and hold for all kids and adults alike! Eraser has an ergonomic grip for easy handling. While this is Eraser is only 2-in x 2-in its quite strong! Includes 12 per pack. Sold as 3 packs for a total of 36 erasers. Charles Leonard Inc. Dry Erase Whiteboard Magnetic Eraser Dry Erase Accessory Kit | CHL74542-3