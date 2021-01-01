From charles leonard inc.
Charles Leonard Inc. 12-Pack Brown, silver Letter Clipboard | CHL89243-12
Advertisement
Double sided 0.13-inch Masonite hardboards allow you to take your work anywhere. Designed with smooth beveled edges for comfort and safety. Six inch metal clips with high tension spring provide secure grip. Sturdy Masonite clipboards will allow you to write with ease while you walk around! Six inch metal clips with high tension spring provides a secure grip to hold all your papers. Letter Size. Pack of 12 clipboards. Charles Leonard Inc. 12-Pack Brown, silver Letter Clipboard | CHL89243-12