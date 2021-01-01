Charles Chandelier by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (3224-AGB)

Bringing a blend of rustic and contemporary, the Charles Chandelier by Hudson Valley Lighting showcases a suspended wagon wheel silhouette with crackled glass shades. Lofted by a round Steel canopy with a trio of wires, the suspended ring supports downward facing lamps wrapped in Crackel Clear Glass cylinder shades. Look to the Charles chandelier to bring shimmering ambiance above an eating nook or dining table or in any space that could use sophisticated lighting. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Aged Brass