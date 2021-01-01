From red barrel studio
Charle Outdoor 6 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
The U-shaped leg collection set comes with a steel frame with powder-coated finish, which has a durable construction. With a larger size, wider armrests, and a deeper seat, the set provides you ultimate comfort. High quality of cushions covers the seats and backs ensuring your family and friends can comfortably sit around the table all afternoon. Plus, the table comes with an aluminum plate top, which is very easy to maintain while lasts long for years.