Charisma® Gel-2 Hybrid Bed Pillow with Gel-Infused Memory Foam Clusters and Cooling Gel Beads, White

Indulge in the luxury of the Charisma® Gel-2 Hybrid Memory Foam Pillow, featuring a unique blend of gel-infused memory foam clusters that provide pressure-relieving support combined with cooling gel beads for ultimate therapeutic comfort throughout the night. Each pillow includes a quilted 250 thread count, 100% cotton outer cover that offers a layer of smooth, durable softness and can be easily removed and washed for lasting freshness. The memory foam in this pillow is CertiPUR-US certified foam that meets standards for performance, content, emissions, and durability, and is naturally antimicrobial, hypoallergenic, and resistant to mold, bacteria, and dust mites so you can sleep worry-free for years to come.