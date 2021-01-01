Charging Pad Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Note 8 S6 S7 S9 S8 Plus-Fast Charger iPhone X 8 8 Plus-Qi Charging Pad-Station-Charger for iPhone 8

COMPATIBLE WITH! iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X. charging pad for IPhone. (NOT FOR APPLE WATCH) FOR IPHONE! 5- 5c- SE- 6- 6 Plus- 7- 7 Plus - REQUIRED QI Receiver for IPhone. (www./dp/B077ZF37J5) Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Nokia 9, Huawei Mate 10, Nexus 4, 5, Lumia 920 and other Qi-Enabled devices. ENJOY THE FREEDOM ONLY A QI CHARGER HAS TO OFFER! No more messy cables and insertions; simply put your phone on the qi phone charger, and the job is done! Since your satisfaction is our top priority, this qi charging station is backed by our 60 DAYS FULL MONEY BACK, 18 Months FREE REPLACEMENTS GUARANTEE. PREMIUM DESIGN! LED indicators, non-slip pad, and compact build ensure simple and convenient fast charging pad.