From baretraps
Charging Block Charger Box 21A Dual Port USB Wall Charger Plug Charging Cube with 2Pack 6ft Micro USB Cable Android Charger Cord for Samsung.
Advertisement
[Universal Compatibility]: Android Charging Cable compatible with Most Android Phones, including Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge/S7 Active, S6/S6 Plus/S6 Edge/S4/A7(2018), Note 5/4, J7/J5/J3, Samsung Tablets; Stylo 3/2 Plus, K50s K50 K40 K30 K20 Plus K8(2018) Q6 K7 V10 G4; Motorola Moto G3/G4/G5 Plus/G5S/G5S Plus/E6/E5 Plus/G6 Play; Tablets, Nokia, Sony, HTC, BlackBerry, Nexus, Huawei, Xiaomi and more [Dual Port USB Charger]: Input: AC 100-240V, Output: DC 5V/2.1A. Cool LED light will turn on while plugged in, powerful Double Wall Charger with 2 pack Android Charger Cable can rapid charge your two mobile devices simultaneously at high speed [Durable Micro USB Cable]: With Sturdy and Tangle-free Nylon fabric braided USB Cable, can bear 8000+ bending and repeated unplug test. Excellent 6FT length is convenient while charging and detachable for using with most USB ports [Strong Safety Protection]: This 2 Port USB Charger using high quality fireproof PC material, Strict q