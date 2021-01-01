Charger Power Bank 25800mAhNewest Glossy Design High Capacity External Battery Pack Power Pack Charger for iPhone Samsung and More

25800mAh High Capacity Power Bank power bank can charge 6 to 8 times for your smart phone or tablet, best for travel and no worry about out of battery anymore.[Note: High capacity so the power bank weight 350g] Newest Glossy DesignPower bank glossy design has scratch-resistant, dust-proof and oil-resistant function. The surface of charger completely polished can be used as a mirror. The round edge makes it easy to hold. DUAL USB OutputsThe charger with 2 USB ports in combination with a 5V / 2.1A and 5V / 1A output will provide your device with fast enough power. Enjoy sharing the battery with your friends. Protection SystemBuilt-in multiple intelligent security ways to protect your devices against over-current, over-charging, over-heat and short-circuits. It is with FCC, RoHS, and CE certified as well, which is safer to use. What you get PACKAGE: 1* 25800mAh Charger, 1*Micro USB charging cable, 1*User Manual. The charger has 24 Month Warranty Policy, if you hav