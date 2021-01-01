Charger Power Bank 25800mah Newest Enhanced Phone Charger Dual Output with LED Colorful Indicator Charging External Battery Packs Charger for.

[Amazing Battery charger Power]: phone charger 25800mah can work for any devices with USB charge portmultiple times, High-capacity battery pack design provide all-day charging service for your equipment. [ High-speed Recharging & Lightweight loading ]: Use Dual Output choices, the external battery charger will Charge different mah devices serve times,2.1A port will take 12hours to charge full. quickly charge than any other normally power bank. [Brushed material Advanced touch]: Unique PVC brushed material printing design, the surface is dirt-resistant, it is not easy to leave fingerprints, and it has high-grade touch when chargingmeanwhilePersonality LED power button design shows the remaining power when charging by red-green-blue-white(flashing) .to ensure you are aware of the available power. it easy to hold and carry whenever and wherever you need. Accurate colorful reminders power display to show you the needs of every moment. [Cer