Charger Power Bank 24000mAh High Capacity Battery Packs with 3 USB Output Ports Backup BatteryDigital Display LCD ScreenCompatible with Smart.

1.Charger with High CapacityUltra huge capacity 24000mah power bank which can fully charge your devices such as your smartphone or tablets and other devices multiple times. Suitable for your business trip or long travel etc. 2.Power Bank with 3 USB Output PortsThere are three outputs One 1A port and double 2A ports which allows charge 3 devices simultaneously to saving your time, sharing the battery with your family or friends, just enjoy it. 3.Battery Pack With Digital LCD DesignEquipped with large digital LCD screen. Reading to tell you how much battery it still have, no more guessing whether to charge it or not. Simple and visual, Show the remaining power of the item directly. 4.Backup Battery with multiple ProtectionOvercharge and over-discharge protection. Input and output overvoltage protection, Output current protection and short circuit protection. Advanced design keep your power bank safely. 5.External Battery with After