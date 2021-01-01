Charger For PS5 Controller Dual Fast Type C Charging Cable Dock Station For Sony Playstation 5 Game Joystick For PS5 Accessories

Replacement for PS5 controller charger supports fully charging two Dualsense controllers in 3 hours at the same time, save more time for your gaming time. Note: Kindly use 5V/2A power source such as the PS5 console for PS5 charging dock station to optimize the charging speed. (wall adapter is not included) The battery status for PS5 docking station stand is clearly shown at a glance: Red LED means it is being charged, Blue LED indicates it is fully charged, easy to use. It is with premium intelligent chip for the PS5 controller charger station, safely guard your controllers with reliable over-charge, over-voltage technologies. Cool design, full of sense of science and technology; It is easy to use, just put the Playstation 5 charging station on the charging dock to charge without additional steps, free of worrying the controllers will be scratched. Organize your DualSense controllers with this PS5 accessories while charging or not. Save more space and have a neat look.