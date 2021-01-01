Charger for Dell Inspiron P69G P51F P75F P25T P24T P58F P57G P54G P28E P66F P20T P30E P32E P60G P55F P30E P29G P89G P70F P64G P47F P35E P32E P63F.

Compatibility: Dell P51F P54G P28E P24T P20T P69G P66F P58F P57G P75F P60G P55F P30E P25T P29G P89G P70F P64G P47F P35E P32E P63F P76G P83G P87G W15B W01A T03H P93G P91G P78F P77F P76F P74G P68G P65G P61F P52F P42G P41G P36E D20M D14S D10U D09U D08U Laptop Features: UL Listed - built-in overload, over-voltage and short circuit protection ensures both safety and stability. Fine workmanship and sturdy shell. Every detail has been carefully considered - from soft, bendable cables to smooth, rounded corners. Package Includes:1 X Adapter, 1 X UL Power Cord. Exclusive charging technologies used in our products to deliver the fastest charing speed. Your device will get power quickly. Specs: Output:19.5V 3.34A 65W(Compatible with 19.5V 2.31A 45W) Input:100-240V 50-60Hz Warranty: Your shopping experience is important for us. If you don't want It for any reason, we will happily accept the return and give your money back in 30 days. And we offer 12 months warranty for ex