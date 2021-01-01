Charger Cable Charging Cables USB Charger Cord 3PACK 6FT Compatible with iPhone 12 11 Pro Max SE2020 Xs XR X 8 7 7 Plus 6s 6s 6 6 Plus 5 5S 5C SE.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fully Compatibility: Sync and charge well with compatible with iPhone 11 /Pro /Pro MAX / XS /XR /X /8 /7 Plus /6s Plus /6s /6 Plus /6 /5s /5c /5 /SE /iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad Mini / Mini 2 / Mini 4 /iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod Nano. Premium Materials: The connector made of TPE titanium alloy, ensures high speed charging and data transmission. Non Toxic and Eco friendly. The 118 threads 0.08 pure copper and thicker wire diameter lower the transmission loss, reaching more than 20M per second. Unique Design: The unique casing proves no glue failure and breakage, having been tested that it could withstand more than 5000 bends (3 times than other likewise products ). The wire highly elastic and heat resisting, can surely meet your need. Fast Charging and Data Transfer: The extra thick fire retardant protection layer actively protects the cable core and multi strand copper core ensures superior data transfer wit