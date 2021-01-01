Charger Block, Usb Outlet Plug, 2-Port Usb Charger Plug 8Pc Usb Cubes Wall Adapter Compatible Iphone 12/Se/11 Pro Max/Xs/8/6S, Samsung Galaxy.

Compatible Devices: Smartphones, Pc, Tablets, Speakers: Color: Pure Black Item Weight: 4.2 Ounces Current Rating: 2.1 Amps, 3 Amps, 4 Amps? Premium Specifications?Output: 5V/2.1Amp, Input: 100-240V, Best Replacement For Your Original Charger. The Dual Port Usb Charger Plug Enables You To Charge Your Mobile Devices At Safe High Speed. Easy To Connect Usb Cable Into Your Device And Then To The Charger Module. Safety Assurance?Usb Outlet Plug With Premium Fire Proof Shell Form The Protection System Against Over-Current, Over-Charge And Over-Heat. The Usb Charger Box Will Automatically Detects Your Devices To Deliver Optimum Charging Speed. And It Will End The Charging Process Once The Battery Is Full. Unique Design?Rugged Outer Shell. Small In Size, Light In Weight, Compact And Easily Portable. The Usb Charger Block Doesnt Obstruct With Other Outlets. Two Usb Ports Design Is Ideal For Home, Business And Worldwide T