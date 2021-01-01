Charger 6ft 2Pack Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable Braided Nylon HighSpeed Cable for 1111 Pro11 Pro MaxXXSXRXS Max8765SSE AirPodsPro iPad.

Best Quality Guranteed. LIGHTNING CHARGER: 6ft charger and syncing USB lightning cable that connects the USB connector into the wall charger or computer; High performance extra-long braided lightning cable with fast charging technology and contemporary appearance to match APPLE MFI CERTIFIED: Our lightning cord offers complete charge and sync compatibility with 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+ KNOT AND TANGLE-FREE: Skillfully made of superior quality bulletproof fiber and nylon double-braided lightning cable offers unmatched strength, tangle and knotting prevention; Flexible and easy to bend for the most difficult areas and ports to reach DURABLE QUALITY: Tested to withstand up to 10,000+ bend lifesp