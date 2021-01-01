Charger 26800mAh Portable Power Bank USB C PD 18W Fast Charger with Ultra Bright 2 Flashlights and 60 LEDs Panel Light External Battery Pack for.

Full-Speed ChargingCombined one 18W power delivery USB C and two USB A charging ports, the portable charger charges 3 devices simultaneously with large charging power. Intelligently adjust the output power to deliver the optimal charging current, greatly shorten your charging time. High Efficiency RechargeRecharge your power bank with a 18W PD adapter to get fully recharged within 8 hours, easily refuel your power bank with energy overnight. Equipped with 1.5W highly efficient panel, much faster than ordinary chargers. Note: charging is for emergency use, not primary charging source. It is highly recommended to fully recharge via wall charger upon first use. 26800mAh Huge Capacity26800mAh huge capacity charges your iPhone 11 over 6 times, or charges your Galaxy S10 over 6 times. Powered by Li-polymer batteries, more durable and lasting longer time. Design for OutdoorsThe power bank is IPX1 rainproof and the outer case is made from d