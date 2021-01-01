Charger 10 ft MFiCertified Lightning Cable 10 FootLong Durable Braided 10 feet Nylon Metal Connector Charger Cord Compatible with 1111Pro11Max.

Best Quality Guranteed. Apple MFi certificationOur 10ft apple certified lightning cable ensures complete high speed charge and sync compatibility with X / XS / XS Max / XR / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus / SE / 5S / 5C / 5, iPad Pro, iPad (6th / 5th / 4th / 3th / 2th generation), iPad, iPad mini 4 / 3 / 2, iPad mini, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPod Touch (6th / 5th generation) (Apple MFi Website: https://mfi. apple.com/MFiWeb/getAPS. action, please search brand ") Superior Durability 10ft cords apple certified Compatible Using Superior-Quality Nylon Braided jacket and Core Material, which ensure the cable 10 more durable than others, but also flexible and tangle-free. Compact aluminum connector shell head adds to extend service life getting away from the risk of crack or other kind of damage. Enhanced Connectors DesignAn additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; cables