Charge LED Line Voltage Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Black - (H-8010-30-BK)

The Charge LED Line Voltage Track Head provides ultra-high illumination, generally great for smaller residential spaces, and low-mounted ceilings from commercial spaces. Constructed of die-cast aluminum with frosted TIR lens, this track head can be aimed at 350-degrees horizontally and at a 90-degree vertically. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Black