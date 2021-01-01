Charge 30 USB Wall Charger 6 Ports QC 30 Desktop USB Hub Charging StationTravel Charger Fast Charging Compatible with PhonesTabletsSmartphones and.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fast charging QC 3.0 power support devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charger .5 ports also charges your USB devices speed up to 2.4 amps. saving your time and make your device charges faster, Model Number: XLD30P03A Universal compatible: support 6 devices at the same time for most tablets, cell phones and other USB devices, such as, Phones, MP3, MP4, and More. Travel charger: 6 Ports & Compact and Lightweight. Input voltage AC 100-240V 50/60Hz, suitable for most countries' standard voltage, ideal for international travel. Safe and reliableSmart Charging Technology makes charging fast and reliable. A combination of 10 safety features that work together to provide ultimate protection for your devices, your chargers and most importantly. 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE:,If you are not satisfied with our product, let us know and you will be offered a full refund or replacement.