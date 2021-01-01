From mercury row
Charest Upholstered Side Chair
Add a contemporary finishing touch to your living room with this 39'' H x 37'' W x 22'' D upholstered dining chair. Its padded high-density foam seat gently slopes upward for an inviting look, while the tapered back provides support. Upholstered in polyester velvet, and supported by a sturdy gold stainless steel frame with four angled mid-century toothpick legs, this chair makes a striking statement. This design arrives in a set of two. Upholstery Color: Navy