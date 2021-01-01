'Chardon' Wrapped Canvas Painting Print on Canvas

• Durable art print on high quality canvas • Professionally hand stretched • Arrives ready to hang • Gallery wrapped in sustainable, non-warping wood • Includes a certificate of authenticity • Artist signature on the front • Made in the USAFeatures:Arrives ready to hangIncludes a certificate of authenticityMade in the USAProfessionally hand stretchedDurable art print on high-quality canvas, professionally hand-stretched, gallery wrapped in sustainable, artist signature on the frontPrimary Décor Material: CanvasWater Resistant: NoNon-Toxic: YesScratch Resistant: NoUV Resistant: NoFade Resistant: YesChip Resistant: NoTarnish Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoHypoallergenic: YesLead Free: YesFramed: NoWall Hook: YesNumber of Hooks: 2Handmade: NoHand Painted: NoRepositionable: YesGender: NeutralEco-Friendly: NoProduct Care: Wipe clean with a damp clothPersonalized: NoLight Up: NoDry Erase: NoAnimal: Farm & CountryAZO Free: YesBPA Free: YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): YesOverall Thickness: 1.5 InchesAdditional Parts Required: NoProduct Type: PaintingPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: OrangeNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Orientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: People;AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: ChildSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: World MapEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMade in USA: YesArt Technique: Oil PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseTitle: ChardonCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed