Ideal for charcoal enthusiasts, experience charcoal grilling with napoleon's compact and mobile charcoal kettle grill. This grill can easily follow you to wherever the action is thanks to the sturdy all-weather wheels. Grill up to 22 hamburgers at once. Grilling, roasting, and smoking are a breeze, the hinged grids make it easy to reload charcoal or add wood for smoking. Charcoal is all about controlling heat and airflow, the stainless steel heat diffuser evenly distributes heat, and directs spent charcoal to the ash catcher. The improved pro air control system increases airflow and temperature accuracy while preventing water from entering the grill. The lid features a built-in lid hanger and cool touch handle to keep your hands away from the heat while grilling. NAPOLEON Charcoal grills 21.5-in W Black Kettle Charcoal Grill | NK22K-LEG-2