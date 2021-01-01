Charcoal Grill Kabob Grill Portable BBQ Grill Large Charcoal Grill For Outdoor Grillingportable Grill Charcoal For Picnic, Patio And Backyard Barbecue

ISUMER charcoal grill is made of high-quality stainless steel and has a large barbecue area suitable for 5-15 people, allowing you to get together with your friends or family to enjoy delicious food. Side baskets of the BBQ grill provide ample space for storing seasoning, barbecue tools and other essentials. Moreover, the storage rack can store various vegetables and meat under the hibachi grill, which is very convenient for you to barbecue. This outdoor grill can keep the original taste of the meat and satisfy your desire for delicious bacon, barbecue and smoking meat, perfect for grilling on the terrace, camping, outdoor party, travel, park, beach and other places.