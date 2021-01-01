Make an accessory with a soft feel using Charcoal Checkmate Yarn Bee Arabella Yarn. This bulky yarn features gorgeous shades of gray and white, and is ideal for all kinds of knitted and crocheted creations, from hats and scarves to blankets and socks. This soft yarn will allow you to make a fantastically finished piece to give as a gift or keep for yourself! Contents: 55% Cotton & 45% Acrylic Yarn Weight: 5 - Bulky Recommended Knitting Needles: 5.5mm (USA: Size 9) Knit Gauge: 13 Stitches x 19 Rows = 4" x 4" Recommended Crochet Hook: 6.5mm (USA: Size K-10.5) Crochet Gauge: 11 Single Crochet x 14 Rows = 4" x 4" Skein Weight: 3.5 Ounces Skein Yardage: 105 Yards Care Instructions: Machine Wash, Cold Dry Flat Do Not Iron Do Not Bleach Dry Clean, Any Solvent Except Trichloroethylene We are aware of the importance of dye lots and make every effort to pull the same dye lot on orders for multiple skeins of yarn; however, we are unable to guarantee all skeins will be the same dye lot.