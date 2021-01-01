TYTUS Charcoal Grey 4-Burner Natural Gas Gas Grill - (Ships as Propane with Conversion Fittings) - T400PCCLP-0.0.0. T400PCCLP-0.0.0 + A10002. Gas Grills. TYTUS grills revolutionize the grilling experience from start to finish. The complete grill comes together in minutes through a no-tool, quick assembly process patented by TYTUS. Plus, it can be disassembled in minutes for easy storage or transport for tailgating. The sleek 304 stainless steel grill and cart finishes help bring the look and feel of a premium indoor kitchen to the outdoors. Four 304 stainless steel dual port burners deliver 48,000 total BTUs of cooking power to the 8mm 304 stainless steel cooking grates. Each burner control knob features its own battery operated continuous spark piezo igniter for quick, reliable ignition. The grill head features die-cast aluminum end caps, a 304 stainless steel lid and grill box, and a lid mounted temperature gauge. A full-width, front-loading drip pan allows for easy cleanup. The cart side shelves fold down to save space and easy-roll locking casters allow you to easily move and secure your grill in place. Two stainless steel cart doors provide access to enclosed storage space. TYTUS grills are backed by a 10-year warranty. This grill ships configured for liquid propane and includes a natural gas conversion kit.