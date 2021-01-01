Character 13 by NW Art - Color: Wood Tones (Character13-7)

Character 13 by NW Art makes a statement in the modern space. An exclusive Robert Moya print, it depicts a collage created by layering acrylic paint, cutting out shapes and reassembling them on a neutral background for a unique quilt-like design defined by texture and colorful pops. This giclÃ©e is printed using archival inks, and digitally signed by its abstract artist to make an impressive addition to any art collection or wall. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Wood Tones.