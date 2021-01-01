Chapple 19 Modern Industrial 2-Light Wall Sconce, Brushed Nickel Finish

The Chapple Industrial 2-Light Wall Sconce is a must-have addition to your home. The fixture is available in 3 unique finishes giving it a step up over competition. The Brushed Dark Bronze finish boasts a hand-painted trim while the Brushed Nickel finish is a fresh design. Lastly, the Polished Nickel wall light is a vibrant and eye-catching finish. Great for use over a fireplace, in a hallway, or even over a side table, you are sure to fall in love with the Chapple wall light.