Chapeno Task Chair
Description
Features:Product Type: Task ChairWeight Capacity: 225Weight Capacity Bucket: 200 lbs - 249 lbsWeight Capacity at least 250 lbs?: NoFrame Color: ChromeFrame Material: Iron;Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Back Color: Rose QuartzBack Construction: OtherBack Construction Detail: Seat Color: Rose QuartzUpholstered: YesUpholstered Elements: Upholstered Seat: YesUpholstered Back: YesUpholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Quality [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: FoamLegal Documentation: Tufted: YesSolid Wood Construction: Seat Material: UpholsteredSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Upholstery Material: VelvetSeat Upholstery Fill Material: FoamBack Material: UpholsteredBack Manufactured Wood Type: Back Upholstery Material: VelvetBack Upholstery Fill Material: FoamWood: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationArmed: NoArmrest Type: Padded Armrest: Flip-Up Armrest: Removable Arms: Armrest Adjustment Type: Armrest Material: Swivel: YesLumbar Support: NoAdjustable Lumbar Support: Massage: NoTilt Mechanism: NoTilt Mechanism Type: Tilt Lock: NoAdjustable Tilt Tension: NoBack Angle Adjustment: NoLocking Back Angle Adjustment: Seat Height Adjustment: YesSeat Depth Adjustment: NoSeat Angle Adjustment: NoWaterfall Seat: NoSeat Glide Mechanism: NoRecommended Daily Usage: Heavy Usage (8+ Hours)Headrest Included: NoAdjustable Headrest: Headrest Material: Padded Headrest: Footrest Included: NoCasters: YesLocking Casters: NoRemovable Casters: YesCaster Type: Double WheelGlides: NoCompatible Casters Part Number: Compatible Flooring: Tile;Carpet;Hardwood;Linoleum;Medium Pile Carpet;Low Pile CarpetChair Mat Included: NoStackable: NoFire Resistant: NoAnti-Microbial: NoProduct Care: Clean with damp cloth and mild detergentSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Custom Product: NoDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoPillow Included: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ADA Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X6.1 Educational Seating: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: CAL TB 116 Compliant: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: UL Listed: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: GSA Approved: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: Lacey Act Compliant: LEED Project Appropriate: SCS Certified: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: