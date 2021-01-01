Chapelle Privacy Wall Sofa by Bernhardt Design - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (4877B_3470_088)

Beautifully crafted, the Chapelle Privacy Wall Sofa coordinates well in any modern living room, lounge or commercial environment. Features a privacy wall and fully upholstered with a wide range of upholstery options. This three seater offers a comfy padded seat cushion with a polished or matte black powder-coated base, giving this piece an elegant touch.This product is Greengaurd certified and ships assembled. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Black.