Chaos Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Modern Forms - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Brass - (PD-64821R-BK/AB-BK)

The Chaos Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Modern Forms is a striking and elegant display that brings a bright touch to spaces. Descending from a round canopy, individual pendants are supported by ultra-thin powered cables for a streamlined look. The rectangular, pillar-like shape of each pendant has a beautiful finish as energy-efficient light escapes from either side through acrylic diffusers. Reminiscent of a wind chime, this multi-pendant is given a tailored touch with a beautiful mix of finishes, adding some bold flair to its environment. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Aged Brass and Black