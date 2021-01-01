Modern Forms Chaos Linear Chandelier Light - Color: Black - Size: 48-"

Add a little chaos to your home with the Chaos Linear Suspension from Modern Forms. Hanging from ultra-thin aircraft cables is a unique and abstract display consisting of thick, rectangular blocks resting at various angles for a thought-provoking display that instantly sets the tone of the space. Clustered tightly together for a playful allure, each block contains integrated, energy-efficient LEDs that create a soft, ethereal quality in the space with an even layer of illumination that lightly decorates the walls. Finish: Black