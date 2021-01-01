From divi
chaonong Headset Gaming Headset with Mic LED Light Deep Bass Game Stereo Earphones Headphones for PC PS4 (Color: Pink)
Advertisement
Switch to adjust the volume, prolong service life Wire security design, Internet cafe owner safeguard Space memory foam earmuffs: This is an earmuff specially designed according to the size of the ear. The earmuffs are soft, breathable and elastic. Super compatibility, supports all Bluetooth-enabled audio devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, computers, etc. RGB colorful glowing breathing lamp technology Since the development of diameter of 50 mm sperker, audio-visual as immersive