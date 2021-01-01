Chantrell 3 Piece Coffee Table Set

Features:Pieces Included: Coffee Table and Two End TablesCoffee Table Type - DO NOT USE: TableStyle: RusticTop Shape: RectangleTop Color: Base Color: Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Metal;Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationWrought Iron: YesGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Color: Legal Documentation: Extendable: NoCoffee Table Lift Top: YesShelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 2Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Wheels Included: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoWeight Capacity: 50Country of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Base Type: 4 LegsConfigurable: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsCoffee Table Type: Single Coffee TableEnd Table Type: Nesting Console Tables: NoCoffee Table Top Material: Manufactured WoodCoffee Table Top Design: Coffee Table Base Material: Manufactured Wood;Paper LaminateEnd Table Top Design: End Table Base Material: Console Table Top Material: Console Table Top Design: Console Table Base Material: DS Wood Tone (Color: Washington Cherry): Medium WoodDS Wood Tone (Color: Coffee Oak): Espresso WoodDS Wood Tone (Color: Lintel Oak): Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Classic IndustrialSpefications:TAA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSCS Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesISO 14000 Certified: CE Certified: ADA Compliant: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: FIRA Certified: CALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SF