Parvez Taj "Changing Landscape" Painting Print on Canvas

Parvez Taj is a Canadian born artist associated with pioneering UV cured inks as a fine art medium. His original, innovative, timeless artworks are created by combining collaged abstract paintings and photographs with mixed mediums such as wood, aluminum and canvas. The art is inspired by people, places, and things, and acts as a narrative of his own aesthetics toward the world, society and himself. Since 2003, his boutique art company has produced awesomely designed, high quality artwork for the lifestyle conscious home decorator. Ultimately, Parvez's goal is to make his art an affordable luxury, something you are super proud to live with, an extension of your own unique design story.