KSANA Gold Chandelier, Pendant Lighting for Kitchen Island with Adjustable Framework, W12"xH20.4

【 ADJUSTABLE PENDANT LIGHTING 】Crafted from metal in a distinguished brushed gold finish , this gold chandelier features an adjustable geometric shade with open sides for an airy look. You can change the look of it by rotating the framework! 【 BIGGER THAN YOU IMAGINE 】Gold Light Fixture Size: W12"xH20.4". The large size making it big enough to be the only source of light for your rooms. This gold pendant lighting comes with 60” adjustable gold chain allowing you to adjust height between 81” to 22” from ceiling to bottom. Adaptable for flat, sloped, vaulted ceiling. 【 SUPER EASY INSTALLATION 】 The whole installation only costs you 10 minutes. This gold chandelier lighting arrives pre-assembled. Just adjust your desired height, wiring, then screw in the bulbs. Everything we do is to save your energy and time. 【 FIT MOST SPACES 】This geometric pendant light can be hung on either side of the bed in the master bedroom or of the sofa in living room to offer you concentrated light. Also, hanging a single pendant light over a dining room table is a good choice. It will be the focal point in dining room, kitchen, living room, bedroom, hallway, foyer. 【 CAREFREE WARRANTY】 UL listed for dry locations. This gold pendant light requires 1x E26 Max 60W Type A Bulb (NOT INCLUDED). It works with vintage filament, LED, and compatible dimmer switch (Not Included). We provide 2-year warranty and 30-day free return., Weight: 4.6 Pounds, Manufacturer: KSANA