From lafco

Champagne - Penthouse Signature Reed Diffuser

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Revel in the peaceful quiet and the panoramic view. Fresh orange and mandarin zest, raspberry and Tuscan lemon sparkle with a twist of grapefruit and ginger. Essences of rose and neroli, woven with verbena, make the scent effervescent and bright. Crafted with exceptional fragrances and delivered in a beautiful handblown glass vessel with hand-cut reeds, our Reed Diffusers fill your space with luxurious fragrance. Shop Lafco Champagne - Penthouse Signature Reed Diffuser at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com