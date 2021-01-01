From access lighting
Access Lighting Champagne Oil Rubbed Bronze Modern/Contemporary Geometric LED Mini Pendant Light | 28012-4R-ORB/BRST
Advertisement
Includes (1) 12 Watt LED SSL (Dedicated). Voltage - 120V. LED Specifications - 880 Lumens, 90 CRI, 3000K Color Temperature. Sloped ceiling adaptor included. Stem Length - (1) 6-in, (1) 16-in, (1) 22-in. Dimmable via ELV dimmer (dimmer not included). Access Lighting Champagne Oil Rubbed Bronze Modern/Contemporary Geometric LED Mini Pendant Light | 28012-4R-ORB/BRST