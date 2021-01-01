From peter thomas roth
Peter Thomas Roth Chamomile Cleansing Lotion Facial Cleanser, Face Wash for All Skin Types, 8.5 Fl Oz
Advertisement
Remove environmental pollutants, excess skin oils and make-up with this Peter Thomas Roth Chamomile Cleansing Lotion. It is formulated with chamomile, a natural flower extract that helps comfort and soothe. This face-cleansing lotion is enriched with comfrey extract, a plant containing allantoin, which helps stimulate cell growth and reduce inflammation. It also contains coconut acid that provides a deep cleansing effect and glucan that nourishes and hydrates skin. Recommended for all skin types, this Peter Thomas Roth face wash, 8.5 fl oz, leaves your skin with a soft, silky feel.