Chambless Oriental Spice Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Traditional, geometric shapes surrounded by intricately detailed borders is a fresh modern take highlighted by a bold background and vibrant accent colors. Both subtle and daring, this design adds a touch of style to any space, in blue. Made in Egypt from 100% polypropylene, the rug uses a Wilton - woven technique to create impressive designs. Material is treated for fade resistance, making these rugs perfect for high-traffic areas both inside and outside your home. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture and direct sun will prolong rug life. The patio collection is flatwoven, low profile and super durable. Each pattern is designed with heavy textured, subtle background shading and superb definition. Rug Size: Runner 1'11" x 7'6"