Chambers Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (2732-AGB)

The Chambers Pendant Light by Hudson Valley delivers immense style through excellent form and function. The structure is fairly minimal, with slender Metal bars supporting a flat, circular body. The Metal frame derives its fashion and versatility from adjustable lamp sockets, enabling the bulbs to stand vertically or horizontally. Changing positions influences both the structure and the lighting, affecting the position of the bulbs as well as the directionality of the glow. With sockets purposefully spaced throughout the round body, the Chambers Pendant provides even, warm ambient lighting above and below the reserved structure, making this bold ceiling light a strong addition to any dining room or kitchen. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass