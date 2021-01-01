Chamara Industrial Rectangle Accent Mirror

A decorative accent with a handy function, accent mirrors are a versatile touch that can make your space feel larger by bouncing light around, while also offering you the perfect spot to double-check your look on your way out the door. Take this one, for example: Perfect for bringing a mid-century-inspired look to your walls, it features a glossy mirrored surface set within black-finished iron frame with golden supports. Measuring 20'' H x 30'' W x 1'' D, this mirror is perfectly proportioned to hang solo over a console, or join a gallery wall.