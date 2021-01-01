From modern leisure
Modern Leisure Chalet Beige Polyester Patio Furniture Cover | 2919
Advertisement
The Chalet Patio Chair Cover features a modern aesthetic, with leg ties, designed to keep your patio chair clean and protected each season. Weather-resistant material helps keep outdoor elements out while an elastic hem cord provides a fast and custom-like fit. Loaded with features, the Chalet Collection provides a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Take advantage of our warranty program supported by our US-based customer service team and stay protected with Modern Leisure. Modern Leisure Chalet Beige Polyester Patio Furniture Cover | 2919