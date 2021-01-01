Couristan Chalet Moon Struck Black 7 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug

A work of art for any room in your home, Couristan's Chalet collection of area rugs is made of ethically sourced cowhide leather and hand-crafted in India. Boasting classic style with modern flair, this line features chic patterns of stripes, geometrics, and abstracts. Perfect for bringing a fresh new look to your home – set the tone for a cozy and inviting living room, make an impressive statement in your dining room, or create a romantic ambiance in front of your fireplace with these stunning designs. The beautiful hues and unique motifs of the Chalet line have great décor versatility and are the perfect choice to accent homes from rustic to contemporary. Color: Black.