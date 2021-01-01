Couristan Chalet Blocks Area Rug, 2' x 4', Ivory

Cozy on up to the stunning area rugs of the Chalet Collection, just the piece needed for warming both your home and heart. Made of cowhide leather, these ethically sourced area rugs are a superb way to make a grandiose impression on any room. The collection features two designs, including a unique modern stripe and contemporary block pattern. The warm, snug colors showcased on each flat woven design transform any room-setting of your home into a truly inviting environment. Each piece ensures quality, durability and lasting beauty because of the felt backing used. These urbane patterns are highlighted with dimension and depth that truly adds to their decorative appeal. Perfect for cabins, entryways, living rooms, and even in front of the fireplace, Chalet area rugs are a great choice for chic, indoor environments.