Chair Cushion Memory Foam Chair Pads Nonslip 18In Dining Chair Seat Pads W/ Ties

This memory foam chair cushion is made of cotton,high density Memory Foam, contours to your body to alleviate hip pressure while sitting.Linen texture style design, more fashionable. The lengthened strap design meets the needs of various chair bindings; the water-drop invisible zipper is durable and easy to remove and wash. Featuring a non-slip rubber backing to ensure the seat pads does not shift, move, or slip during use. The full-length fabric ties long enough to reach around most chairs to keep the chair pad in place and securely fastened. Fabric: Blue Polyester Blend